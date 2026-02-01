Stromness Hotel put up for sale

The owner of the Stromness Hotel says that uncertainty around proposed refurbishments at the property has led him to put it up for sale.

Na’ím Paymán, bought the 42-bed hotel in 2021, adding it to his Payman Club chain. It has now been advertised for sale at a guide price of £1.25 million.

The property listing reports a net annual turnover for the hotel, which was built in 1901, of £522,979 and a gross profit of £427,447.

Mr Paymán has faced frequent criticism since he took over the hotel, including his decision not to sell alcohol on the premises. In October, he refuted allegations that he had failed to pay contractors who installed a new set of fire stairs, allowing the hotel to reopen after a forced closure ordered by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Confirming that the hotel has been advertised for sale, the hotelier told The Orcadian: “We have been trying for a year and a half to obtain pre planning advice to see our plans for the hotel to fruition.

“Unfortunately, despite multiple follow-ups, we have as yet not obtained a response. Given the time it is taking, we are no longer confident that we will be able to conclude the refurbishment in a timeframe that will work for us.

“We have therefore decided to advertise the hotel for sale to see what potential buyers may come forward.

“We are keen to ensure that the incoming buyers would continue to trade as a hotel open to the community as well, rather than converting the building into apartments.

“The business will continue operating as usual in the meantime and we look forward to welcoming our guests in the coming months — the summer is already booking up and starting to look like we’ll have a great season ahead!”

The Orcadian has approached Orkney Islands Council for comment regarding the concerns raised by Mr Paymán.