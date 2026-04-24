The Blues Festival is back — Orkney set for a musical bonanza weekend

The UK’s most northerly blues festival kicked off in style last night, with some authentic Mississippi blues and blast from Orkney’s past.

Visiting act Ray Cashman got things going in the Royal Hotel in Stromness, with his powerful voice and raw guitar playing.

He was followed on stage by returning Orkney rock ’n’ rollers, The Tribe, who rolled back the years and got the weekend under way in style.

Tonight, acts take to the stage in Stromness, at The Royal Hotel and Legion, and the inaugural Party in the Pom will take place in the Pomona Inn in Finstown.

Early bird and night owl events will take place at the Stromness Town Hall, with much more to follow across the weekend.

Keep an eye on The Orcadian Facebook page for the latest events and full coverage of the festival in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

A full programme of the Orkney Blues Festival can be found here.