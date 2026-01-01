Uppies’ revenge as both New Year ba’s hit the wall

New Year 2026 has been a Ba’ day for the history books, with what is believed to be one of the longest games in living memory being played on the streets of Kirkwall.

The Boys’ Ba’ clocked in at a marathon eight-and-a-half hours — triple the duration of the men’s game.

The Uppies got their revenge this New Year, matching the double victory scored by the Doonies on Christmas Day.

James Baillie celebrates with his family following his Ba’ win.

The men’s ba’ was claimed by James Baillie, and the boys’ went to Balfour Williamson.

Balfour Williamson is held aloft as he claims the New Year’s Day Boys Ba’.

Read full coverage of both games in The Orcadian, available in shops and online from Wednesday.