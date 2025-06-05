featured news

Amazon Prime launch for Orkney murder case documentary

June 5, 2025 at 4:13 pm

Orkney’s most infamous crime is heading to Amazon Prime, with a new feature-length documentary set to air this Sunday.

Makers of The Orkney Assassin: Murder in the Isles say they set out to take a “much more balanced approach” to the story of the 1994 killing of Shamsuddin Mahmood.

Both before and after the conviction of Michael Ross for the crime in 2008, the story of the Mumutaz murder has been told many times on TV, and in print.

BAFTA-winning director Matt Pinder — known for his work on some of Scotland’s most high-profile killers, including Bible John and Peter Tobin — is the first to make a feature film on the controversial case that still resonates in Orkney.

Ahead of the release this Sunday, the makers of the documentary, Firecrest Films, told The Orcadian about its hopes for the production.

The company, which is behind the Murder Trial BBC series, said: “We wanted this film to take a much more balanced approach to the story than what has been portrayed in previous documentaries and in particular examine the ripple effect something as shocking and traumatic as this has on a community, both publicly and personally.”

The documentary includes interviews with Michael Ross’s parents, Eddy and Moira, alongside contributions from the detectives who built the case against their son.

The Orkney Assassin: Murder in the Isles will be available on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on June 8.

For more information about the film, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian, in stops and online.

Last month, the newspaper published a two-part Murder, Mystery and Michael Ross feature series, with the former soldier telling his side of the story for the first time. The digital editions can be found online.

