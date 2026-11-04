Big switch-on for Kirkwall’s new winter lights

Fundraiser Gregor Corse and Orkney MSP Liam McArthur officially switched on Kirkwall’s new winter lights on Monday, November 2.

The switch-on marked the end of more than two years of planning and preparation by Kirkwall BID.

The new display replaces lights worn by age and Orkney’s weather. The new lights give a warmer glow, are built to withstand the weather and use less energy. They will brighten the town centre until spring, before making way for Kirkwall’s summer bunting.

Kirsty Talbot, BID manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Gregor and Liam, two of Orkney’s leading lights, switch on the lights that replace the old ones which were suffering from the effects of the weather and age.”

The Orkney Fund matched Kirkwall BID’s investment from its reserves. E. Fraser Electrical and Orkney Builders installed the lights.

Stephen Hagan, chairman of the Orkney Fund board, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to support Kirkwall BID with their new winter lights — they’re a big part of the town centre through the darker months, and it’s great to see them replaced with a set that’s built to last.

“One of the key priorities of the Orkney Fund is to create welcoming spaces that build a stronger sense of belonging, and these new lights help to do just that.”