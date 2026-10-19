Gregor Corse wins Pride of Britain Award for fundraising efforts

A peedie boy who stole Orkney’s heart with his phenomenal fundraising efforts has won a Pride of Britain Award.

Gregor Corse, who raised £73,000 for Inclusive Orkney at just four years old, is to be recognised at the awards — due to be broadcast on ITV this Thursday evening.

Gregor, now five, was born with a neurological condition affecting his motor skills and balance.

In February, he launched a mission to walk 30 laps of his Kirkwall home each day for 30 days, in aid of a local charity which provides activities for young people with additional needs.

The pint-sized fundraiser gained tremendous support from near and far, with Orkney MSP Liam McArthur and TV broadcaster Lorraine Kelly being among those to back the cause.

An online auction, sponsored by The Orcadian, added £1,100 to the fundraising pot.

Gregor attended the opening of the Scottish Parliament, as Orkney MSP Liam McArthur’s nominated “local hero”.

Until six months before his fundraiser began, Gregor was unable to walk more than two steps unassisted.

Now, he has been named the Pride of Britain Awards Young Fundraiser of the Year.

In August, Gregor was back fundraising again — this time for Clan Cancer Support and youth mental health charity Soma’s Light, where he was joined by namesake and Scotland rugby coach, Gregor Townsend.

His mum, Iona, has been overwhelmed by the events of the past eight months — particularly given his early in learning to walk.

“I’ve said this so many times, and I’ll continue to say it — I strongly believe I am the proudest mum in this world, and I’m so lucky to have the most amazing, gifted little boy ever,” she said, sharing the announcement of Gregor’s win.

“But never in my life did I ever expect the rest of the nation to be behind him too!

Gregor has been supported by his mum Iona in his massive fundraising efforts. (Orkney Photographic)

“He really is the most magnificent little boy out there, and if you ever meet him, he will leave a lasting impression.

“Nothing has come easy to Gregor, and he has worked incredibly hard to get to where he is today — the strong minded, determined little guy that he is is what has got his body achieving what it does.

“There are many daily activities that we all take for granted that Gregor finds difficult, but he continues to push himself and prove that ‘I can do it’.

“You deserve this award so much for all your hard work, my peedie man.”