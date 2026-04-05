Gregor’s shirt auction pushes total over £70k

A signed Scotland rugby shirt has brought donations to a phenomenal Orkney fundraiser over £70,000.

The shirt, which was gifted to four-year-old Gregor Corse by the six nations squad, has made £1,100 in a charity auction hosted and sponsored by The Orcadian.

The winning bid made by Ruari Towrie from Sanday has pushed Gregor’s fundraising total for Inclusive Orkney past £70,000.

Gregor’s efforts over the past seven weeks have inspired the community, as well as weel-kent faces further afield. The pint-sized fundraiser, who was born with a neurological condition affecting his motor skills and balance completed 30 loops of his Kirkwall home each day for 30 days for Inclusive Orkney.

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