Hockey player to pull on Scotland blue in masters World Cup

October 12, 2024 at 8:48 am

A Kirkwall woman is flying the Orkney flag in Cape Town as she represents her country at a World Cup, which starts today (Saturday).

Hannah Cromarty is vice-captain of Scotland’s women’s over-35 squad that is competing at the huge international event in South Africa.

Scotland’s over-35 women have been drawn to play Wales, Zimbabwe and New Zealand in the 16-team group stages.

Cromarty is relishing the prospect of playing at a World Cup, the pinnacle of masters’ hockey.

Speaking to The Orcadian recently, Cromarty, 36, said: “Obviously, we’re aiming for a medal match but as long a we go out there and play as good hockey as we are capable of, I’ll be happy. I’m just going to enjoy the whole experience!”

