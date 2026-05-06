Missing monk’s family informed of body discovery near Stronsay
The family of a monk who went missing from Papa Stronsay have been informed of the discovery of a body near Stronsay.
The body of a man, found at approximately 7.25am on Wednesday, has yet to be formally identified.
The death is being treated as unexplained.
Justin Evans, 24, also known as Brother Ignatius Maria, was reported missing on Sunday, April 12.
Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.