Missing monk’s family informed of body discovery near Stronsay

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Body washed ashore in Stronsay

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Tall ship military veteran expedition set to sail into Stromness

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In this week’s The Orcadian

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Gnoss takes to the stage in North America

features

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From ditching Australia plans to owning Kirkwall salon, Inga Elder celebrates ten years at Image Orkney

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Orkney Kirsty or Kirstie’s encouraged to help campaign against childhood brain tumours

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Charity offers households £300 of heating oil support

Featured News

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Blood donations are back — SNBTS returns to Picky

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Inspirational Gregor smashes £10k as fundraiser goes viral

Advertorial

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Focus on Business: Coworking in harmony

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ADVERTORIAL: Dance the festive season away at Garden Square!

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Island school set to move to single teacher status

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‘You expect Orkney to be safe’ — business owners ‘rattled’ by spree of Kirkwall break-ins

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Police investigate Shapinsay break-in

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New care home set to welcome residents in July

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In this week’s The Orcadian