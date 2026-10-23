Storm Boelo set to blow 77mph gusts through Northern Isles

Gusts of up to 77mph and transport disruption are forecast for the weekend, as Orkney is placed under a yellow weather warning by the Met Office.

Transport providers are warning of potential cancellations amid what is set to be the UK’s second named storm of the season.

NorthLink Ferries warn that its services face the possibility of disruption from when Storm Boelo hits the Northern Isles on Saturday through until next Thursday.

Orkney Ferries is also advising of possible disruption on Saturday and Sunday, as are Pentland Ferries through until Monday.

Travellers should consult their transport for the latest updates regarding weather disruption.

This week has already brought bouts of heavy rain, particularly in Shetland, where a biblical deluge has been reported in Lerwick.