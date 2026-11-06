IN PICTURES: Stromness Bonfire Night

Fireworks lit up the sky above Stromness on Thursday night as a large crowd gathered at Copland’s Dock for the town’s annual bonfire celebrations.

A large crowd around the raging bonfire while the fireworks explode

Fine weather helped bring folk out for the November 5 event, with the blaze keeping spectators warm as fireworks burst overhead.

A group of lads out to see the bonfire and fireworks.

There was colour at ground level, too, with light-up wands for bairns and the town’s annual pop competition adding a distinctly Stromness touch to the evening. Food and drink stalls were also on hand.

A large crowd watching the fireworks display while the bonfire burns.

The pop competition sees bairns make and decorate heads known as pops, traditionally carved from neeps and mounted on sticks.

Pop Competition Winners.

Winners of the pop competition, pictured above form the left: Ross Bain aged 8, winner in the P2–4 category; Eva Prestwood aged 8, winner in the Best Traditional Pop category; Ottilie Towers, aged 4, winner in the Nursery–P1 category; and Tessa Gray, aged 9, winner in the P5–7) category.



(All PHOTO’S ORKNEY PHOTOGRAPHIC)