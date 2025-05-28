featured news

Sea trials begin for electric hydrofoil vessel

May 28, 2025 at 3:19 pm

An electric hydrofoil 12-passenger vessel destined for use on inter-isle routes has commenced sea trials.

The Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL, named Zevi 1, has been sailing in and around the Kirkwall Harbour area today (Wednesday).

The deployment of Zevi 1 signals the start of essential trials to evaluate performance in the unique operating environment in Orkney.

The vessel will then be put into service for a three-year long trial that connects Kirkwall with Shapinsay, Egilsay, Wyre and Rousay on four daily rotations.

It is part of the UK Government-funded Electric Orkney project, which aims to demonstrate the benefits of electric-powered hydrofoil workboats and passenger ferries to service some of the inter-isle routes in Orkney, supporting decarbonisation and island connectivity.

