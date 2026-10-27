Barriers shut and flood warning as gales surge across Orkney

The first and second Churchill Barriers have been shut, this Tuesday morning, and are unlikely to reopen before 2pm.

The closure comes alongside strong gales across Orkney, with an amber risk of flooding is issued by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) alongside a yellow wind warning from the Met Office.

The inclement weather and tidal conditions also forced the closure of the road through St Mary’s in Holm, this morning. The road is now “passable with care”, according to police.

SEPA has specifically issued a Flood Warning for St Margaret’s Hope, where flooding of low-lying land, roads and properties is expected.

A storm surge, large waves and strong winds are expected on top of spring tides.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has warned that, with the highest risk around high tide, wave overtopping, spray and coastal damage are likely.

Strong south-westerly winds are expected during the day, with gusts of 50-60mph possible and potentially higher in exposed coastal areas, easing later on Tuesday.

The council’s roads team are prepared to deploy flood defences in Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope.

OIC has urged drivers to remove their vehicles from the Waterfront West-Shapinsay Slip car park in Kirkwall, and the Cromarty Slip and Front Road area in St Margaret’s Hope.

If the defences are deployed, access to and from Kirkwall Pier and the wider harbour area may be affected while the gates are in place.

Sandbags will also be available to collect outside our depots at Hatston in Kirkwall, Garson in Stromness, and from the amenity site at St Margaret’s Hope, for anyone who needs them for flooding issues. Residents and businesses in St Margaret’s Hope should take action now to protect their property.

Strong winds and large waves could lead to disruption at the Churchill Barriers, where there is also a Flood Warning in place, particularly around high tide. You can check the OIC Roads Facebook page for the latest updates.

Bus services may be affected at short notice. You can check Stagecoach’s service updates page for the latest information before you travel.

Orkney Ferries has advised of possible disruption across all services on Tuesday. Some sailings have already been cancelled, and a number of others are under review. You can check Orkney Ferries’ website for the latest updates.

For other ferry services and flights, please check with your operator for the latest details.

Power cuts are possible and can be reported to SSEN by calling 105 or through SSEN’s Power Track, which also gives updates on power cuts.

An OIC spokesman said: “Please take care near the shore, avoid coastal routes around high tide where you can, and secure loose items outside your home, including bins, garden furniture and trampolines.

“With a storm surge, spring tides, large waves and strong winds all coming together, significant coastal flooding is likely. Keep an eye on our social media and website for the latest information, take necessary precautions, and plan travel and any outdoor work or activities accordingly.”