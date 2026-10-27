Barriers reopened and ‘passable with care’

As of 1.30pm both the barriers and St Mary’s in Holm are open and passable with care, police have confirmed.

The first and second Churchill Barriers had been closed this morning due to the tidal conditions, as well as the A961 through St Mary’s in Holm.

SEPA has specifically issued a Flood Warning for St Margaret’s Hope, where flooding of low-lying land, roads and properties is expected.

You can check the OIC Roads Facebook page for the latest updates.

Bus services may be affected at short notice. You can check Stagecoach’s service updates page for the latest information before you travel.

Orkney Ferries has advised of possible disruption across all services on Tuesday. Some sailings have already been cancelled, and a number of others are under review. You can check Orkney Ferries’ website for the latest updates.

For other ferry services and flights, you should check with your operator for the latest details.

Power cuts are possible and can be reported to SSEN by calling 105 or through SSEN’s Power Track, which also gives updates on power cuts.