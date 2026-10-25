Case closed into death of Papa Stronsay monk

“No further action” is to be taken involving the death of a monk from Papa Stronsay, The Orcadian has learned.

The case is officially closed into the tragic loss of Justin Evans, who vanished from the island’s Golgotha Monastery in April.

A large-scale search operation involving Police Scotland, an HM Coastguard helicopter and the RNLI was launched to find the New Zealander.

A month later, on May 6, the body of Mr Evans was found in water off Stronsay. Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The force sent a report to the Crown Office and Fiscal Service (COPFS), later in May.

Enquiries into the death continued, and this remained the situation when The Orcadian asked the Crown Office for an update in June.

Now, COPFS has confirmed to the newspaper that the case has closed.

A spokesman for the Crown Office said: “The procurator fiscal received a report on the death of a 25-year-old man in Orkney on May 6, 2026.

“Following a thorough investigation the procurator fiscal concluded that no further action was required.

“The family of Justin Evans has been informed.”

The service would not confirm to the newspaper when the decision was taken by the fiscal.

The Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer have been based in Papa Stronsay since 1999.

Also known as Brother Ignatius Maria, Mr Evans had been part of The Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer for around two years.

He was last seen within Golgotha Monastery, shortly before midnight on Saturday, April 11.

Mr Evans, 24 years old at the time of his disappearance, had received confession just hours before his death, The Sons said in a statement.

Leader of the monks, Michael Mary, told The Orcadian that the young man’s loss was the “biggest tragedy” for the order since they arrived in Papa Stronsay in 1999.

Father Mary added that they suspected Mr Evans had “long term hypothermia,” and that he was in the sea.

Hugh Gilbert, bishop of the Diocese of Aberdeen, said the missing monk was believed to have “come to harm in conditions involving the sea.”

In the weeks since the disappearance, Police Scotland’s missing persons investigation brought in a helicopter and dive team.

It was no time after the search efforts were exhausted that emergency services were called out again.

On May 5, the force said the search had concluded. But the following morning they were called to Stronsay to the discovery of the missing man’s body.

Mr Evans was buried in Papa Stronsay on May 13. In a web post about the service, The Sons say he is presumed to have drowned at sea, but that the “circumstances of his disappearance and death remain shrouded in mystery.”

The tragedy came during a tumultuous period for the order, which was involved in an escalating dispute with the Catholic hierarchy.

In July, a controversial ceremony to name Father Michael a bishop saw him excommunicated by the Aberdeen diocese.

In the aftermath of Mr Evans going missing, The Orcadian heard from several ex-members of The Sons.

Some alleged they experienced “psychological manipulation and fear” within the order.

Father Michael likened the allegations to the grievances of disgruntled ex-employees.