‘Monster’ remains return to Orkney

The remains of an Orkney “sea monster” will be on show in the county, returning for what is believed to be the first time in over 200 years.

Since a storm brought the remains of the Stronsay Beast to the surface in 1808, the story of the creature has proved to be one of Orkney’s most fascinating.

Parts of the proverbial sea monster will soon be on display as part of a new exhibition at Stromness Museum, entitled Sea Stories.

Climate change exhibitions and outreach officer Katy Firth told The Orcadian: “I’ve been intrigued by the Stronsay Beast story for several years now since researching folklore of Orkney’s North Isles.

“One of our trustees, Dr Jen Harland, an archaeologist at UHI, did a talk about the beast at the museum just before I started in 2016, too, so the beast has long been in the museum’s sights.”

Interest in the Stronsay Beast specimens was sparked again by a 2022 Orkney International Science Festival lecture from Howie Firth.

The new year long exhibition is to be launched on Saturday, April 25.

For more on the tale of the Stronsay Beast and the species secured by Stromness Museum, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian, in shops and online.