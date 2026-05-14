Orkney to celebrate Norwegian Constitution Day

Orkney will wish “gratulerer med dagen” to our Norwegian friends this weekend as Norwegian Constitution Day is marked in the county.

Norwegian Constitution Day, celebrated annually on May 17, marks the signing of Norway’s constitution in 1814 at Eidsvoll, establishing the country’s independence and democratic foundations.

It is Norway’s national day and is widely celebrated with parades, music, traditional dress, and community gatherings.

‘Gratulerer med dagen’ is Norwegian for ‘congratulations on your day’ and is a traditional greeting on Norwegian Constitution Day.

In Orkney, this day holds special significance due to the islands’ historic ties with Norway, dating back to Norse settlement in the late 8th century. These deep-rooted connections are reflected in Orkney’s place names, cultural heritage, and longstanding friendship with Norway.

Orkney’s formal twinning agreement with Vestland County (formerly Hordaland) further strengthens these ties, with cultural exchanges and symbolic gestures such as the annual delivery of a Christmas tree from Norway.

Events will take place in Kirkwall on Sunday, including the annual tog parade from Kirkwall Pierhead to St Magnus Cathedral setting off at 3pm, followed by speeches outside and then a concert in St Magnus Cathedral. Members of the public — including local school children — are warmly invited to take part in the parade.

Guest of honour this year is Beate Skretting who is Grimstad’s first female mayor. She was elected as mayor of Grimstad for both periods 2019-2023 and 2023-2027 and represents Norway’s Conservative Party (Høyre). Each year, Orkney receives a Christmas tree from Grimstad which stands inside St Magnus Cathedral, with a second — from Vestland — standing outside.